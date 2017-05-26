Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.
After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.
Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.
Eric Crawford takes an early look at Louisville as it prepares for Thursday's ACC Tournament opener at Louisville Slugger Field.
Eric Crawford makes a few motions he thinks will make the world of sports -- or the world in general -- a better place.
Eric Crawford recounts some of the work of Bob White, and reports on a night when a group of his friends gathered to show their support for him.
