Gov. Matt Bevin to meet with religious leaders in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Matt Bevin to meet with religious leaders in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will meet with religious leaders in Louisville on Thursday, June 1. 

Bevin announced the meeting on his Facebook page Friday in a call to faith-based communities across Kentucky, asking the leaders of those communities to join. 

The goal is to address issues facing Kentucky communities with a focus on increasing violence, to share ideas, and start a discussion on how to deal with the issues.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Western Middle School.

