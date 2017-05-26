Surveillance video shows man steal flowers from Louisville home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Surveillance video shows man steal flowers from Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Surveillance video from a home in Forest Springs from Wednesday night shows a man pull up to the family's mailbox in his pickup truck.

He then gets out and steals both of the potted flowers hanging from the mailbox.

The homeowner said this is the fourth year in a row her flowers have been stolen. So this year, the family zip-tied them and set up the security camera.

The homeowner said this happened to at least one other person on her street too.

