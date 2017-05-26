Man shot by Clark County deputy Thursday night had run from officers before

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

Police say someone was waiting for him at Jefferson Mall -- and it wasn't the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to.

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

According to an arrest warrant, his crime took place on March 7.

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

Owner of Louisville massage parlor accused of sex abuse turns self in

One man died as a result of the crash...

One man died as a result of the crash...

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Nearly two months after LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, the family of the man charged with his murder is speaking out.

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

Family of suspect charged with LMPD officer’s murder concerned about his medical care

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

City leaders say they're angry, shocked, and even disturbed by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's move to reassign Maj. Jimmy Harper.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy officer and a suspect were both injured Thursday night in a shooting before a police chase stretched from Indiana to downtown Louisville and back.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is 24-year-old Evan Payne.

It all started when a Sheriff's Deputy was asked to do a welfare check on Payne's estranged girlfriend at the Dollar General Store in Sellersburg. Capt. Scottie Maples said Payne resisted when police arrived.

“He was sitting inside his vehicle where a struggle ensued," Maples said. "Our officers then tased Mr. Payne. Mr. Payne was able to defeat the taser."

The deputy shot Payne in the arm before he led them on a chase into downtown Louisville and back into Indiana. Officers took him into custody outside Clark Memorial Hospital.

Payne and the officer were both injured but are expected to be OK. Payne was wanted on several drug charges.

Sgt. Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said Payne is accused of abusing the same woman on May 9.

“During the physical altercation, he at some point brandished a knife, held it to her throat and made some threats,” Parker said.

Jeffersonville investigators said Payne showed up at the police station the next day.

“He was approached by the officer that was taking the report from the victim," Parker said. "When the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled away at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and when leaving the parking lot almost struck police vehicles."

Officers and deputies say they are grateful no one was seriously hurt from that incident and from Thursday night’s chase.

Related Stories:

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.