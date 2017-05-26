Man shot by Clark County deputy Thursday night had run from offi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot by Clark County deputy Thursday night had run from officers before

Posted: Updated:
Evan Payne Evan Payne

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy officer and a suspect were both injured Thursday night in a shooting before a police chase stretched from Indiana to downtown Louisville and back.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is 24-year-old Evan Payne.

It all started when a Sheriff's Deputy was asked to do a welfare check on Payne's estranged girlfriend at the Dollar General Store in Sellersburg. Capt. Scottie Maples said Payne resisted when police arrived.

“He was sitting inside his vehicle where a struggle ensued," Maples said. "Our officers then tased Mr. Payne. Mr. Payne was able to defeat the taser."

The deputy shot Payne in the arm before he led them on a chase into downtown Louisville and back into Indiana. Officers took him into custody outside Clark Memorial Hospital.

Payne and the officer were both injured but are expected to be OK. Payne was wanted on several drug charges.

Sgt. Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said Payne is accused of abusing the same woman on May 9.

“During the physical altercation, he at some point brandished a knife, held it to her throat and made some threats,” Parker said.

Jeffersonville investigators said Payne showed up at the police station the next day.

“He was approached by the officer that was taking the report from the victim," Parker said. "When the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled away at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and when leaving the parking lot almost struck police vehicles."

Officers and deputies say they are grateful no one was seriously hurt from that incident and from Thursday night’s chase. 

Related Stories:

Suspect leads Indiana police on chase into Louisville and back after being shot

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.