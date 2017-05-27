87-year-old Kentucky bowler named Humana Game Changer

The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.

A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy officer and a suspect were both injured Thursday night in a shooting before a police chase stretched from Indiana to downtown Louisville and back.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 87 years old, Rose Roylo is still playing the game she loves, even if she's had to adjust her bowling game just a bit.

"I had a hip surgery in 2011, so I had to learn a different way of bowling," said Roylo.

In just a few weeks, the avid bowler will head to Birmingham, Alabama for the National Senior Games where she will compete against athletes sometimes 30 years her junior.

Throughout her life, when Roylo was told she can't, she refused to listen. When she was a kid growing up in Hawaii in the 1930's, her father told her sports were for boys.

"He tell me 'I think you better stay home and do girl things,' but I liked to play, so I went outside and played with the kids," said Roylo.

She went on to play softball and was named best athlete in high school. Her love of bowling came later when she settled at Fort Knox with her husband and six kids.

She was asked to join a team, but her love of softball didn't necessarily help when it came to bowling strikes. "My coach told me you have to roll a bowling ball and throw a softball," said Roylo, who had a hard time with her form when she first started bowling.

Forty plus years later, she's earned top honors at tournament after tournament. "I wanted to earn patches so right now I have more than 30 all spare game patches," said Roylo.

Now she's earned the title of Humana Game Changer, which is described as an athlete who represents every age and ability and provides encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all seniors. She was chosen out of 10,000 athletes.

"Just that focus on living a healthy lifestyle. We could all hope to live a long and healthy life and Rose is doing that," said Marvin Hill with Humana.

Her secret to longevity? Eating well and exercise. "You just have to have a good disposition," said Roylo.

It's that attitude that keeps her competing year after year. "I just keep going as long as I have a partner and people I can go with to the tournament," said Roylo.

The National Senior Games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama from June 2 through June 15.

