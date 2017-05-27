Funeral for 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed to be held Sa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral for 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed to be held Saturday

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old Louisville boy shot and killed while eating a snack at his kitchen table will be laid to rest on Saturday morning.

Funeral services for 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kingdom Fellowship Church on East Broadway.

Hobbs was hit by a stray bullet that went through the window of his West Madison Street home Sunday evening.

His mother told WDRB he was eating a piece of cake and playing on his tablet before bedtime.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. "At the end of the day, a child that's lost in such an innocent way deserves some compassion from the community. When the balloons are gone, when the flowers have died, we only have each other," said community activist Christopher 2X.

Louisville Metro Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

During a press conference on Wednesday, homicide detectives were pleading for the public's help. "You need to come forward and help this family and help our city heal from this. I just need your help. We need your help. The city needs your help. Our homicide unit is stretched thin anyways right now," said LMPD Det. Stephen Snider.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 574-LMPD.

The public is invited to attend the funeral services.

