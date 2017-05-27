Frankfort Police identify man shot and killed at gas station, search for suspects continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

According to a news release, Frankfort Police officers responded to a Marathon gas station located at 1009 Holmes Street, around 10:15 p.m. on a call about an attempted robbery and shooting.

Police say two black men attempted to rob a store employee and handyman at gun point as they were walking across a parking lot after closing the store.

According to authorities, one of the suspects shot the handyman during the robbery. Officials say that victim, 54-year-old Adan Juarez Vicente, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspects ran from the scene toward Grand Avenue, where witnesses saw the men get into a "dark colored, possibly grey Chevrolet."

