Frankfort Police searching for suspects after fatal shooting at gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

According to a news release, Frankfort Police officers went to a Marathon gas station, located at 1009 Holmes Street, around 10:15 p.m. on a call about an attempted robbery and shooting.

Police say two black men attempted to rob a store employee and handyman at gun point as they were walking across a parking lot after closing the store.

According to authorities, one of the suspects shot the handyman during the robbery. Officials say that victim died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects ran from the scene toward Grand Avenue, where witnesses saw the men get into a "dark colored, possibly grey Chevrolet."

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

