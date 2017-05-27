UPDATE: Frankfort Police arrest two suspects after man shot and killed at gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police say two suspects are in custody after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on Friday night.

Frankfort Police Major Rob Warfel tells WDRB James Andrew Johnson Jr. and Emmanuel Bush, both of Frankfort, were arrested on Sunday around 3 a.m.

The men are charged with two counts of robbery and one count of murder.

According to a news release, Frankfort Police officers responded to a Marathon gas station located at 1009 Holmes Street, around 10:15 p.m. on a call about an attempted robbery and shooting.

Police say the suspects attempted to rob a store employee and a handyman at gun point as they were walking across a parking lot after closing the store.

According to authorities, one of the suspects shot the handyman during the robbery. Officials say that victim, 54-year-old Adan Juarez Vicente, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.