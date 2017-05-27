Memorial Day flea market being held this weekend at Kentucky Exp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial Day flea market being held this weekend at Kentucky Expo Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's rain didn't keep people away from trying to find a good deal, all under one big roof.

More than 650 vendors and booths packed the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend for the Shop Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular.

Everything from jewelry, antiques, toys and clothing, to household goods, food, and one-of-a kind items.

There was something for everyone, even pets.

"I ended up buying a couple cups that I wanted and looked at some dog outfits that we liked and got those," Marna Johnson said. 

The event is free to the public and continues Sunday and Monday until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.