Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts place flags on graves at Louisville cemetery for Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Memorial Day approaches and we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were planting reminders of what freedom means to them.

Saturday morning, members of Scout Troop 30, Troop 309 and Girl Scouts planted flags in front of each grave at The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in East Louisville.

Taylor was the 12th President of the United States and is buried at the cemetery.

The scouts placed flags in front of more than 13,000 headstones in just under 30 minutes.

"On a grand scale when you look at all the graves, it's just a sprawling area here with thousands and thousands of graves and I doubt many of them have seen something like this in the past," Scout Leader Jim Hytken said.

Placing the flags for Memorial Day as been a tradition of the troops since the late 1980's.

