Catch the sounds of the Caribbean in Louisville this weekend at annual Kentucky Reggae Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The smell, taste, and sounds of the Caribbean are all right here in Louisville this weekend.

The 27th annual Kentucky Reggae Festival is going on at Water Tower Park on River Road.

The festival provides plenty of Caribbean-inspired food and drinks, vendors, and live music.

The dark clouds were a threat earlier Saturday afternoon, which made some reggae fans a bit nervous.

"Actually it was a little scary at first with the storms and everything but it's cleared up and it's turned out to be a very good night," said festival attendee Teresa Prince.

15,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Admission to the festival is $17, and continues Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

