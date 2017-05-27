Search for missing wedding ring ends with drug arrest in souther - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Search for missing wedding ring ends with drug arrest in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What started as a search for a lost wedding ring, ended with a drug arrest. 

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two suspicious men near some woods in Floyd County. 

They were looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument. 

It turns out, one of the men had a felony warrant, and took off into the woods. 

The K-9 Unit was called in, and the man was found along with a gun, meth, and other drug paraphernalia. 

The wedding ring was not found. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

