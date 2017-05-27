Flag presented to family of Rolling Thunder motorcyclist killed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flag presented to family of Rolling Thunder motorcyclist killed in accident

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville motorcyclist who was killed while riding to a national memorial was honored Saturday.   

John Locke was involved in motorcycle crash while riding through Central Kentucky Wednesday, as part of the Rolling Thunder ride to Washington D.C. and the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.

Several of Locke's friends were also there to see the flag folded, one that was so proudly displayed just a couple days ago. 

Locke's passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed on I-64 in Kentucky

