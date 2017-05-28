Juggling school, work and cancer treatments, Jeffersontown student is a lesson in determination

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seniors around the area graduated this week after four tough years of high school. For one Jeffersontown graduate, this last year was even harder, as she not only tackled school work, but also cancer treatments.

When Abby Hill entered her senior year at Jeffersontown High School, she had high hopes for her last year of high school. "It's supposed to be the best time of your life. Well, that wasn't really the case," said Hill.

That all changed three days into her senior year. "I had a PET scan and different scans and they figured out it was Ewing Sarcoma," said Hill.

"It's a bone tumor that affects approximately 450 kids and young adults in the United States a year," said Abby's doctor, Kerry McGowan with Norton Children's Cancer Institute/UofL.

The tumor growing on her hip spread to her shoulder, spine and pancreas. "I had the cancer for a year without knowing," said Hill.

Within hours of the diagnosis, Hill began intensive treatment at Norton Children’s and the UofL Pediatric Oncology Clinic. That included 14 rounds of chemo, 31 radiation treatments and proton therapy in Ohio. It was a lot to handle at just 18 years old, but Abby refused to let the diagnosis and treatment get her down.

"The cancer I'm fighting is evil, so I just kill it with kindness," said Hill, whose attitude is infectious.

"It's been a joy for me to treat Abby, and she has made me want to continue what I do," said Dr. McGowan.

Hill became a role model for other kids at the hospital, and even had dance parties in her room. Through it all, Hill remained dedicated to her school work, determined to graduate on time with the class of 2017. That meant the majority of her school work was done at Norton Children's Hospital.

"Because you can't go to school when you're sick, so my teacher would come to the hospital and my house and she'd work with me every day," said Hill.

Hill has worked hard this year through treatment and school work, earning a 4.0 GPA. "I did it! Even with cancer," said Hill.

Three days into her senior year she was diagnosed with cancer, and three days before graduation she left the hospital.

"It was weird not knowing that you're not coming back, but it was good that you're not coming back, because I don't want to go back," said Hill.

Hill graduated on May 24. She's now focused on her next challenge, her freshman year in college. She's been accepted into the University of Louisville, where she plans on studying equine science.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.