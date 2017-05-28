Conservation officers locate missing Louisville hikers in southe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Conservation officers locate missing Louisville hikers in southern Indiana forest

(Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night. 

According to a release from the Indiana DNR, conservation officers responded to a call that the two had gone missing in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest late Saturday. 

The hikers called for help around 8:30 p.m., saying they had become disoriented and lost while walking the trail system. 

Officials located the cell phone tower closest to the women, allowing officers and O'Bannon Woods State Park officials to begin searching on ATVs. 

Efforts to locate them were delayed as the pair walked in different directions using only the light from a Fitbit, despite requests from officers to stay in one place. 

After a 25-mile search, the women were located safely and uninjured. 

Officers say in light of the incident, hikers should be prepared for their hikes by notifying someone of their plans, carrying a cell phone, and having a map of the trails, a GPS or compass, a first aid kit, a flashlight, food, and water. 

