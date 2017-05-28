Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.More >>
Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.More >>
Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>