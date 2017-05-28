Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An Iraq war veteran is fighting for his life after being hit by an alleged drunk driver on Bardstown Road late Thursday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Michael Tungate was heading south on Bardstown Road near the Speedway gas station when Monty Janes hit Tungate in his Jeep.

Janes was arrested at the scene for first degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Police also say Janes had no registration plates or insurance.

Tungate remains in a coma with life-threatening injuries. His leg was shattered and bones in his arm and face were broken. He is currently on a ventilator and a feeding tube. 

Doctor’s have given him a 50 percent chance of recovering due the severity of his injuries.

“We had just drove by the accident and the motorcycle was laying there and I didn’t think it was him because he didn’t get off of work until an hour later,” said Ramona Pennington, Tungate’s mother. “It’s just horrific ... words can’t even explain how I feel.”

Saturday morning, Janes appeared in court for an arraignment on a $50,000 cash bond. 

“[Janes] did not care about somebody’s life. Someone that’s stepped up, and like I said, in the army, done everything by the book and he took that away from all of us right now because of his choices … It was a choice,” said Lindsey Higdon, Tungate’s sister. 

Tungate served two tours of duty in Iraq and was coming home from work when he was hit.

Despite the circumstances, family members say they are not mad at Janes – that emotion will come soon. They say their first priority is being at Tungate’s bedside as he fights to survive.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him,” Pennington said.

Janes is due back in court June 6.

