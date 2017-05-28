Flags4Vets places thousands of flags on the Great Lawn for Memor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flags4Vets places thousands of flags on the Great Lawn for Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of American flags have taken over the Great Lawn in downtown Louisville.

15,000 of them spell out USA, in honor of Memorial Day Monday.

Each letter is 150 feet and all together the display is as long as one and-a-half football fields. 

Flags4Vets and its volunteers have been doing this the last 10 years.

"The first part of the year we raise money to buy flags and this is an exhibit that we do this time every year to show just how many flags we raised and then these will go on to veterans' graves for November," said Frederick Moore, Flags4Vets director.

November 11 is Veterans Day.

The organization says it keeps doing this because there are far too many places in the country where veterans' graves don't get flags.

