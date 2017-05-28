Sunday marks 40th anniversary of deadly Beverly Hills Supper Clu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sunday marks 40th anniversary of deadly Beverly Hills Supper Club fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday marks 40 years since the deadliest fire in Kentucky.

Hundreds of people were inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club when it caught fire on the night of May 28, 1977.

The flames spread quickly, killing 165 people.

Nearly 2,600 people were able to escape.

The lavish club was located in Southgate, a northern Kentucky suburb just south of Cincinnati.

The cause of the fire was never clearly determined, but it lead to significant changes to building and fire codes.

