Crews set up for Monday's Hike, Bike, and Paddle event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up is underway for Louisville's first Hike, Bike, and Paddle of the year.

Sunday, crews worked on getting everything ready for the bi-annual event held every Memorial and Labor Day, as a way to encourage everyone to be more active and get healthy.

The event offers something for every fitness level, including cycling, walking, and paddle-boarding.

With great weather in the forecast, organizers anticipate a big turnout.

"10,000 bikers, 800 or so hikers, a couple hundred or so people and their kayaks in the river," organizer Dan Young said. 

The activities start Monday at 8:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park.

The first 3,000 people will get a free t-shirt, and the first 500 people can get a free helmet from the Brain Injury Association. 

