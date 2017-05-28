Mother of 7-year-old shot and killed hopes to be part of solution

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mother of a 7-year-old boy shot and killed in West Louisville last week wants an audience with the Governor this week to discuss solutions to violence in her neighborhood.

On May 21, Dequante Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed by a stray bullet while eating cake at his home in 2100 block of W. Madison Street.

“I tried to save my son and I couldn't,” said the boy’s mother Micheshia Norment on Sunday. “I watched him take his last breath which is the hardest thing I could ever do.”

Norment says at a visitation for her son last Friday, she met Gov. Matt Bevin in a back room where he offered condolences. In a Facebook video earlier in the week, Bevin announced he would be meeting with religious leaders in West Louisville and would soon release a “plan of action” in response to ongoing violence in Louisville.

“Can't nobody feel my pain,” Norment said. “I'm his mother.”

On Sunday, Norment said she wants to be included in that meeting with religious to share her pain of loss from Dequante’s death.

“I hope he’ll see the pain that I'm going through,” Norment said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and Norment used a meeting with reporters on Sunday to call for justice and an arrest.

“My son was just 7 years old,” she said. “I feel like its very important the person responsible for this be locked up for his actions.”

She hopes all the attention on the case will soon lead to an arrest, which she says could help her move on.

“Nothing helps with grieving over your child,” she said. “Nothing at all. The most you can try and do is move forward and do what my son would have wanted me to do.”

