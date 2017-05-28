LACETT | Cards, Cats will host NCAA Regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As expected the road to Omaha will begin at home for both the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Both schools were selected as host teams for 2 of the 16 different regional sites for the NCAA Tournament which gets underway this week.

Louisville was selected as a regional host for the fifth straight year and seventh time in nine years. Kentucky gets to host for the first time since 2006.

National seeds as well as the rest of the field will be announced Monday at noon.

