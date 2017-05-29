Funeral arrangements announced for Jim Bunning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral arrangements announced for Jim Bunning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The funeral and visitation are this week for former U.S. Senator and hall of fame pitcher, Jim Bunning.

He died Saturday at the age of 85 following complications from a stroke last October.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major league career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1971.

The Kentucky Republican served 12 years in the U.S. House, followed by two terms in the Senate.

A visitation will be held from 2 - 8 Friday, June 2 at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Then on Saturday, June 3 at 10 AM, a funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

