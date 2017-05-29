Japanese driver wins Indy 500 for the first time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Japanese driver wins Indy 500 for the first time

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDRB) - Japanese driver Takuma Sato barely beat Helio Castroneves to win the 101st Indy 500.

With three laps to go, Takuma Sato passed Helio Castroneves. Castroneves was 0.2011 seconds behind Sato, and it came on his eighth attempt to get a record-tying fourth 500 win.

Sato held him off for the victory at the 101st Indy 500.

On Lap 53, one of the race favorites Scott Dixon, crashed with Jay Howard. Dixon went flying into the air and into the wall. His car was shredded into pieces, but amazingly Dixon walked away unharmed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.