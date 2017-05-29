Hardin County Sheriff's office says man stole two cars Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County Sheriff's office says man stole two cars Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Hardin County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday.

“Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The office said to call 911 if you spot Cothern. Call the sheriff’s office at  270-765-5133 with any information about the case.

