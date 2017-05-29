South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile - WDRB 41 Louisville News

South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile alligator to drink beer

Posted: Updated:
Source: South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Source: South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

Here is how the agency described the case:

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 24, on a public dirt road between Hardeeville and Tillman in Jasper County. Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr., 20, of Ridgeland, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, of Ridgeland, admitted to officers that they picked up the alligator after they saw it crossing the road. They then poured beer into the animal’s mouth and took photos to post on social media. According to Floyd Jr., they then released the alligator and watched it swim away in a nearby pond.

The agency said the men face a misdemeanor charge of harassing wildlife through the state's alligator management legislation, which carries a maximum fine of $300.

A photo shared by the agency appears to show that the alligator was forced to drink Busch Light. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

