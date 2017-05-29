Jeffersontown reveals plan for veterans memorial plaza - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersontown reveals plan for veterans memorial plaza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jeffersontown unveiled plans Sunday for a Veterans Memorial Plaza the city plans to build on Taylorsville Road near Chenoweth Run Road.

The approximately 30,000-square-foot memorial area will include green space, trees, benches, an elevated stage area, raised planters and nearly 10,500 square feet of paved space within the plaza, according to the city.

“The purpose of the plaza and memorial wall is to create a unique space to honor and remember the men and women who have served in the U.S. military and those who have given their lives while serving,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said in a news release.

Plans for the memorial call for a glass structure framed by steel and limestone that pays respect to the five branches of the military.

The plaza will accommodate nearly 500 people for formal ceremonies when the green space is used for overflow seating.  Additional space for larger ceremonies can be accommodated within the circular parking areas and drives.

Positioned at the eastern end of the plaza, the Armed Forces Wall forms a picturesque backdrop for official ceremonies that will be held at the military plaza, but it is designed to function as a standalone memorial and a space of reflection during non-event times.

The western side of the military plaza includes a tree-lined pedestrian promenade or processional space for those visiting the Armed Forces Wall. There will be benches and seat walls where visitors can rest and reflect. Decorative lighting will help frame the view of the wall structure.

“The design provides for a more contemporary memorial style than other memorials in the park with its utilization of a mix of contemporary and traditional design materials all within the traditional form,” said Matthew Meunier, Jeffersontown’s director of community development and assistant to the mayor. “Utilizing steel, limestone, glass, pavers and prominent landscaping, it will stand as a symbol for the strength, valor, honor and dedication of the United States military.”

