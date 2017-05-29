Sen. McConnell speaks out about terrorism at Memorial Day rememb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. McConnell speaks out about terrorism at Memorial Day remembrance

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens gathered for Louisville's Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day service Monday at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell was among the speakers. He spoke of his father, who was a World War II.  And he observed how the United States faces a different kind of conflict now. 

McConnell says the greatest threat to Americans in today's world is terrorism.  "How do you deal with a challenge like that? You stand up to it in every conceivable way. And that's what we intend to do, not only in the short term but the long term."

McConnell also thanked members of the military saying America wouldn't be what it is without them.

