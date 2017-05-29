Flooding in central Kentucky prompts warning for Green and Nolin Rivers

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flooding in central Kentucky prompts warnings for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park say the Green and Nolin Rivers have very dangerous conditions. They have closed the rivers within the park boundaries because of rising water levels, swift currents and floating debris. On their Facebook page, park officials say the current river level is 20 feet and rising at the Green River Ferry.

The Campbellsville-Taylor County Fire Department also had to rescue three kayakers on Friday. A large tree fell and blocked the Green River, which caused the kayaks to overturn. All three people were wearing life jackets and are expected to be okay. Officials say the rivers are not suitable for kayaking, floating or fishing.

Firefighters were able to clear part of the Green River with a chainsaw, but they say it's still very dangerous.

Campbellsville Fire-Rescue is asking people to keep safety in mind and use common sense. They say if the river appears o be flowing fast, you should reschedule your trip. Also never boat along, be prepared for weather extremes and wear a life jacket at all times.

