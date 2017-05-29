'Voice of Louisville' vigil a show of unity against violence - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Voice of Louisville' vigil a show of unity against violence

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some activists in Louisville come together in a show of unity against violence. 

Members of the "Voice of Louisville" group held a vigil on Memorial Day at 26th Street and Broadway.  That part of the Russell neighborhood has a reputation of drugs and violence. 

Eddy Glass says the group wants to make the area safer with gun-free zones, and more cameras. "The Russell area is bad but that doesn't mean everybody in it is bad."  He adds, "There are a few people that are doing the wrong thing and we think through prayer and going door-to-door and talking to people that we can help people to change." 

Organizers also want to beautify the area, and many spent the holiday planting flowers.

