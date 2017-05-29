Metro Parks opens all four city pools for Memorial Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Parks opens all four city pools for Memorial Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All four outdoor Metro Parks pools opened for Memorial Day. 

That includes the Algonquin Pool, which had several off-duty police officers on hand for the holiday for extra security. The pool was in danger of not opening on time because of a shortage of lifeguards willing to work there.

Metro Parks Aquatic Supervisor Keith Smith says it's all about safety.  "We just wanted to make sure we got the pool open and that we're safe at the pools with plenty of lifeguards, so we pulled lifeguards from different pools this weekend to  make sure we could open."

Metro Parks and Recreation says it will host free lifeguard classes next week at the Algonquin pool.

