Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville womenn who got lost while hiking in southern Indiana on are safe. 

After a four hour search, Indiana Conservation officers say they found the two Louisville women and their dog deep in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest late Saturday night.

The wome called for help, but Conservation officers say it took them hours to find them because the women kept moving, despite being asked to stay in the same location.

Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Hash says there are several items that you should take with you when you go hiking to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to you. "Bring a map and compass. Those are the two basic items that when your cell phone fails, when darkness hits, that compass is always going to point you in the proper direction if you know how to use it along with the map."

Hash says you should also take extra food and water and a head lamp, when hiking. 

