The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.More >>
Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.More >>
The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.More >>
The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.More >>
“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."More >>
“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."More >>
Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,More >>
Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,More >>
The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.More >>
The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
Churchill Downs' recent splurge on real estate around its iconic Louisville racetrack gives the company “the flexibility and the options to build something special, and do special things,” Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said Monday.More >>
Churchill Downs' recent splurge on real estate around its iconic Louisville racetrack gives the company “the flexibility and the options to build something special, and do special things,” Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said Monday.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
A week after announcing a major retreat from the Louisville market, KentuckyOne Health said Friday that its CEO will leave the job in July. Ruth Brinkley, who has led the statewide health system since its inception in 2012, will resign effective July 14.More >>
A week after announcing a major retreat from the Louisville market, KentuckyOne Health said Friday that its CEO will leave the job in July. Ruth Brinkley, who has led the statewide health system since its inception in 2012, will resign effective July 14.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won’t affect workers at the company’s two Louisville plants.More >>
Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won’t affect workers at the company’s two Louisville plants.More >>