Police probe whether damage at newspaper caused by gunfire

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday. “Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday. “Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile alligator to drink beer

South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile alligator to drink beer

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Several windows were shattered at a Kentucky newspaper office, and police are investigating whether the damage was caused by gunfire.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports damage to first-, second- and third-level windows of the press room.

The newspaper says three exterior windows were shattered, while two windows on the upper level of the press room were damaged but didn't shatter. The press room is no longer in use.

The newspaper in Kentucky's second-largest city says police confirmed Monday they are investigating the incident as criminal mischief, and investigators believe the damage is consistent with small-caliber bullet damage.

No employees were injured or near the area where damage occurred.

A review of security camera footage indicates the windows were shattered Sunday morning.

Publisher Rufus M. Friday says security is being increased.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.