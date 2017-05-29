Public hearing set for proposed widening of I-65 in southern Ind - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Public hearing set for proposed widening of I-65 in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana wants your input on a proposal to widen part of Interstate 65.

The $143 million project would make the road six lanes between US 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus. 

A public hearing is set for June 7 at the Columbus City Hall and another one for June 8 at the Brownstown Town Hall. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation says preliminary work could start this year, and the project is expected to be complete by fall 2020. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.