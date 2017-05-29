Controversial Confederate statue celebrated by some, protested b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Controversial Confederate statue celebrated by some, protested by others at dedication

Posted:

BRANDENBURG, Ky, (WDRB) -- The controversial Confederate Monument officially has a new home.

The Confederate statue now stands in Riverfront Park in Brandenburg, Kentucky. On Monday, city officials re-dedicated the monument.

"Therefore, we dedicate this monument for those confederate soldiers," said Dr. Tom Sabetta, Lt. Commander of the Kentucky Division of the Sons of the Confederacy.

It was an historic Memorial Day in Brandenburg. You could say, a fallen soldier had come home.

"Those husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, uncles ... that in the end you see, in the end, they would not be coming back," Sabetta said.

"The whole monument itself, I feel, is part of our history," said Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner.

Last year, the controversial monument was removed from its original home on 3rd Street near the University of Louisville.

"We got a call from 'em ... in November saying, you are the ones, the monument is coming to Brandenburg. I feel like it's a fit for our Riverfront we have here," Joyner said. 

"We feel like this is a symbol and it reflects badly on our town," said Peter Bruinsma, who lives in Brandenburg.

They were outnumbered, but Peter and Mary Bruinsma attended the celebration to share their concerns.

"When I see that in our town, I feel like it besmirches our reputation," Mary Bruinsma said.

"We need to remember history but remember all of our history of what the confederacy stood for ... that the confederacy stood for racial injustice," said Rae Strobel, who was another protester.

But city officials said the monument is about celebrating Brandenburg's rich Civil War history, not slavery.

"I've never looked at this thing as representing slavery, you know, this is a confederates veterans monument and that's all it's about is the veterans," Joyner said.

City officials hope the disagreements will remain peaceful, and they expect the monument to attract thousands to the Brandenburg.

