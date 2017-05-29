Controversial Confederate statue celebrated by some, protested by others at dedication

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday. “Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

BRANDENBURG, Ky, (WDRB) -- The controversial Confederate Monument officially has a new home.

The Confederate statue now stands in Riverfront Park in Brandenburg, Kentucky. On Monday, city officials re-dedicated the monument.

"Therefore, we dedicate this monument for those confederate soldiers," said Dr. Tom Sabetta, Lt. Commander of the Kentucky Division of the Sons of the Confederacy.

It was an historic Memorial Day in Brandenburg. You could say, a fallen soldier had come home.

"Those husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, uncles ... that in the end you see, in the end, they would not be coming back," Sabetta said.

"The whole monument itself, I feel, is part of our history," said Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner.

Last year, the controversial monument was removed from its original home on 3rd Street near the University of Louisville.

"We got a call from 'em ... in November saying, you are the ones, the monument is coming to Brandenburg. I feel like it's a fit for our Riverfront we have here," Joyner said.

"We feel like this is a symbol and it reflects badly on our town," said Peter Bruinsma, who lives in Brandenburg.

They were outnumbered, but Peter and Mary Bruinsma attended the celebration to share their concerns.

"When I see that in our town, I feel like it besmirches our reputation," Mary Bruinsma said.

"We need to remember history but remember all of our history of what the confederacy stood for ... that the confederacy stood for racial injustice," said Rae Strobel, who was another protester.

But city officials said the monument is about celebrating Brandenburg's rich Civil War history, not slavery.

"I've never looked at this thing as representing slavery, you know, this is a confederates veterans monument and that's all it's about is the veterans," Joyner said.

City officials hope the disagreements will remain peaceful, and they expect the monument to attract thousands to the Brandenburg.

