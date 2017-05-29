Kentucky native, motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden laid to rest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky native, motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden laid to rest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered to honor the memory of motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden. 

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro. 

It was streamed live on Hayden's Facebook fan page. 

The Kentucky native died in Italy five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle. 

Hayden rode for the Red Bull Honda team and was 13th in this season's Superbike standings. 

