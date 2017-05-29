Churchill Downs CEO, Gov. Matt Bevin to make announcement Tuesda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs CEO, Gov. Matt Bevin to make announcement Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big news is expected from Churchill Downs and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is scheduled to make a major economic development announcement Tuesday morning.

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to speak. 

There's no word on what the development entails. 

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Stay with WDRB and WDRB.com for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.