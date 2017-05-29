Kentucky Attorney General to provide update on Scam Alerts Prote - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Attorney General to provide update on Scam Alerts Protection Initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is keeping a close eye on scammers.

Andy Beshear launched his 'Scam Alerts' Protection Initiative last year.

Tuesday, he plans to update residents on how well it has done. 

He's expected to lay out the success of its direct messaging program, efforts to return money to Kentuckians, and ongoing partnerships. 

A number of Louisville groups will also be in Frankfort for the update, including New Covenant Baptist Church, the Alzheimer's Association and AARP Kentucky. 

