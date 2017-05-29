1 dead, at least 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a shooting near the Big Four Bridge.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. as one person shot, according to MetroSafe supervisors.

That number rose to at least 3 victims shot just before 10 p.m.

Detectives tell WDRB there were 3 victims in their late-teens or early 20's that were shot. One of those victims died at University hospital. A police spokesperson says the other two victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a 4th victim with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital but its unclear if that person was connected to the shooting at Waterfront Park.

A spokesperson said a group of several hundred people had gathered around the Big Four Bridge around 7 o'clock Monday night. Officers were trying to clear the crowds when the first shots were fired, according to multiple sources.

"From my understanding, there were a couple hundred (people) here at the time of the shooting," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. "The crowd at that time was under control."

Police could not say whether this shooting was gang-related or not.

"We were trying to go to the walking bridge right over here," said witness Alex Gray. "A gentleman was running and we heard cops scream 'he's got a gun, he's got a gun!' and then he went around this bush over here and we didn't see him again. Then We went up here (on the Big Four Bridge) and heard like 10 consecutive shots."

Around 9:45 p.m., officers that were on scene at the base of the Big Four Bridge quickly loaded up into cars and sped away, heading toward downtown on River Road.

A few minutes later, a WDRB reporter and photographer observed three males in handcuffs being questioned by police at the intersection of Floyd and Witherspoon streets.

An officer at that scene said those three individuals were connected to the shooting at the Big Four Bridge, however he could not specific how they were connected.

