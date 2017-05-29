At least 3 reportedly shot near the Big Four Bridge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

At least 3 reportedly shot near the Big Four Bridge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is responding to a reported shooting near the Big Four Bridge. 

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. as one person shot, according to MetroSafe supervisors. 

That number rose to at least 3 victims shot just before 10 p.m. 

No other information was immediately available.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

