LANE | Region Baseball/Softball Move into Semi-Finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 6th and 7th Region quarterfinals in baseball and softball produced nine shutouts and several games shortened by run rules.

In 7th Region softball, Manual's Caroline Mosley struck out 16 and gave up just one hit, a solo homer as the Crimsons edged Eastern 2-1. They meet Male, a 15-0 winner over Atherton in three innings. They will play Tuesday at 7:30 pm at U of L's Ulmer Stadium. That will be preceded at 5:30 by Ballard, a 12-0 winner over Presentation, and Assumption which rallied late to beat Sacred Heart 6-4.

The 6th region match-ups will be Wednesday at Ulmer Stadium. PRP beat Southern 12-0 in five innings. Mercy beat Doss 15-0 in three innings. They meet at 7:30 pm. Butler, 2-1 winner over Holy Cross plays Bullitt East, 17-1 winner over North Bullitt in five innings, at 5:30 pm.

The 6th region baseball semi-finals will be played Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium. DeSales beat Holy Cross 4-0 behind Sophomore Garrett Matthews' five-hitter. Fern Creek beat North Bullitt 14-7. The Colts and Tigers start at 5:00 pm. PRP, a 7-0 winner over Butler behind U of L commit Garrett Schmeltz, meets Jtown, a 7-1 winner over Moore at 7:30 pm.

The 7th region baseball semi's are set for Wednesday, also at Jim Patterson Stadium. St. Xavier and Eastern play at 5:00 pm after shutout victories. The Tigers beat Atherton 10-0 in five innings, while Eastern beat Central 7-0. Top-ranked Trinity shut out Male 2-0 behind U of L signee Brody Heil. They'll meet Manual, a 4-2 winner over Christian Academy, at 7:30 pm.

