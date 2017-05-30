Metro Corrections FOP to hold no-confidence vote for jail director Mark Bolton on Tuesday

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

1 dead, at least 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Corrections officers’ union is scheduled to take a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in regards to jail director Mark Bolton.

This comes after concerns about ongoing issues related to overtime, faulty radios, cameras and intercoms inside the jail.

Corrections officials have rejected those concerns in the past, saying they're working to address the issues.

Louisville FOP Lodge 77 President Tracy Dotson says he filed the grievances in hopes of forcing a discussion about how to fix problems that put the officers and inmates at risk.

“The members elect representatives like myself to take their concern to management,” Dotson said on Monday. “What should be a partnership relationship and lately in the past 6 months or year it’s been adversarial.”

The ballots will be open to the some 560 union members beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Around 6 p.m. the results of the six questions, “yes or no” ballots, will be released.

No-confidence votes are largely ceremonial and do not bring about direct change.

“It's kind of a cap to [these issues],” Dotson said. “We've had enough. We need to send a message and then it becomes a bigger issue.”

When the union first announced it would holding a no-confidence vote jail spokesman Steve Durham released the following statement.

“Director Bolton and his team are resolute in responding in a transparent fashion with both the internal and external environment as it relates to public safety on those challenges that are under our direct control and the majority of which require stakeholder participation. Director Bolton and his team look forward to meeting the challenges ahead."

Durham did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.

