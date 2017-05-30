Metro Corrections FOP to hold no-confidence vote for jail direct - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections FOP to hold no-confidence vote for jail director Mark Bolton on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Corrections officers’ union is scheduled to take a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in regards to jail director Mark Bolton.

This comes after concerns about ongoing issues related to overtime, faulty radios, cameras and intercoms inside the jail.

Corrections officials have rejected those concerns in the past, saying they're working to address the issues.

Louisville FOP Lodge 77 President Tracy Dotson says he filed the grievances in hopes of forcing a discussion about how to fix problems that put the officers and inmates at risk.

“The members elect representatives like myself to take their concern to management,” Dotson said on Monday. “What should be a partnership relationship and lately in the past 6 months or year it’s been adversarial.”

The ballots will be open to the some 560 union members beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Around 6 p.m. the results of the six questions, “yes or no” ballots, will be released.

No-confidence votes are largely ceremonial and do not bring about direct change.

“It's kind of a cap to [these issues],” Dotson said. “We've had enough. We need to send a message and then it becomes a bigger issue.”

When the union first announced it would holding a no-confidence vote jail spokesman Steve Durham released the following statement.

“Director Bolton and his team are resolute in responding in a transparent fashion with both the internal and external environment as it relates to public safety on those challenges that are under our direct control and the majority of which require stakeholder participation. Director Bolton and his team look forward to meeting the challenges ahead."

Durham did not immediately return a request for comment for this story. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

