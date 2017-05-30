Tiger Woods blames DUI arrest on reaction to medications

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Monday, blamed the incident on an adverse reaction to prescribed medications.

In a statement released on Monday night, Woods said that alcohol wasn't involved in the arrest and that he had an unforeseen reaction to prescribed medications.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.

Woods, 41, was charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance about 10:50 a.m.

The golfer has been living on Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported.

Woods has won 14 major tournaments and ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour.

His attempts to jump-start his career again after being derailed by chronic injuries has been unsuccessful. He has not played for four months and is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

In an update Friday on his website, Woods said last month's surgery to fuse disks in his lower back provided instant relief and he hasn't "felt this good in years."

Woods' first major scandal happened the day after Thanksgiving in 2009 when he was injured in a car crash in front of his Orlando, Florida home. Days later, reports surfaced that Woods cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with dozens of women during their five-year marriage. The couple got divorced in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.