Tiger Woods blames DUI arrest on reaction to medications

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Monday, blamed the incident on an adverse reaction to prescribed medications.  

In a statement released on Monday night, Woods said that alcohol wasn't involved in the arrest and that he had an unforeseen reaction to prescribed medications.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website. 

Woods, 41, was charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance about 10:50 a.m.

The golfer has been living on Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported. 

Woods has won 14 major tournaments and ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour. 

His attempts to jump-start his career again after being derailed by chronic injuries has been unsuccessful. He has not played for four months and is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

In an update Friday on his website, Woods said last month's surgery to fuse disks in his lower back provided instant relief and he hasn't "felt this good in years."

Woods' first major scandal happened the day after Thanksgiving in 2009 when he was injured in a car crash in front of his Orlando, Florida home. Days later, reports surfaced that Woods cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with dozens of women during their five-year marriage. The couple got divorced in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.