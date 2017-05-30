White House communications director stepping down

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

1 dead, 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

1 dead, 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

Washington (CNN) -- White House communications director Mike Dubke is leaving the White House.

He told CNN Tuesday he submitted his resignation on May 18 but offered to stay until the end of President Donald Trump's foreign trip. A final day has not been set, Dubke said.

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Dubke said in a phone interview.

Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, only saying he was resigning "for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons."

Dubke's departure comes as speculation has swirled about a possible Trump staff shakeup.

Asked about White House press secretary Sean Spicer's job security, a White House official said staffers have been told the press secretary "isn't going anywhere."

Dubke, who founded Crossroads Media, a political admaker based in Alexandria, Virginia, joined the administration in February after he was brought in by Spicer, who served as both press secretary and communications director in the opening days of the Trump administration.

Dubke was a last-minute addition to the administration following the resignation of Jason Miller, who served on Trump's campaign. His appointment came with some criticism, as CNN reported at the time that some inside the White House said they would have preferred a veteran from the campaign.

CNN's Jim Sciutto, David Wright, Noah Gray and Eugene Scott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.