First concerts announced for 2017 Indiana State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first five concerts have been announced for the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

The shows will be part of a series of 17 concerts for this year's fair.

The first announced performances include:

  • George Thorogood and The Destroyers – Friday, August 4
  • Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017 – Thursday, August 10 featuring Robbie Dupree, Player’s Peter Beckett, Matthew Wilder, and Elliot Lurie from Looking Glass backed by the Yacht Rock Revue band.
  • Blue October – Friday, August 11
  • Patti LaBelle – Thursday, August 17
  • Kiefer Sutherland – Friday, August 18

The fair will take place between August 4 and August 20 in Indianapolis.

