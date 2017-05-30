POLICE: Two arrested amid chaos near Louisville's Big Four Bridge Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested two people amid the chaos that took place near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park on the night of Memorial Day.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old James Porter was arrested at around 9:15 p.m. in Waterfront Park near the Big Four Bridge. Police say he was seen fighting with an unidentified man, causing alarm in a crowd of 300 people.

When officers approached him, he allegedly ran away, ignoring commands from police who told him to stop.

Police say that, as he was running, Porter pulled a gun from his waistband and threw it in a flower bed.

Police eventually caught up with Porter. According to the arrest report, he resisted arrest, refusing to follow directions from officers and repeatedly placing his hands in his waistband where the gun had been earlier.

Porter was treated by EMS for scratches police say he sustained during his arrest.

He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing and evading police, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a proper permit and resisting arrest.

The second arrest took place at 10 p.m., near the corner of N. Floyd Street and E. Witherspoon Street. Police say a detective near that location heard numerous gunshots in a parking lot, and saw a grey 2001 Ford drive off "at a very high rate of speed" from that location.

Police say the car then pulled over and 26-year-old James Kennedy got out and tried to run away.

Just before the detective caught up with Kennedy near the corner of E. Witherspoon Street and S. Preston Street, Kennedy allegedly dropped a black handgun -- a Taurus 9mm.

According to the arrest report, Kennedy is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a handgun.

He was a arrested a short time later and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police and careless driving.

Again, neither suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting of three individuals near the Big Four Bridge Monday night.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.