WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: LMPD provides update on investigation into fatal shooting near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are scheduled to provide an update this afternoon at 4 p.m. about a shooting near the Big Four Bridge that left one person dead and two others hurt.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call about the shooting was received Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers that were on scene at the base of the Big Four Bridge heading toward downtown on River Road.

A few minutes later, a WDRB reporter and photographer observed three males in handcuffs being questioned by police at the intersection of Floyd and Witherspoon streets.

An officer at that scene said those three individuals were connected to the shooting at the Big Four Bridge, however he could not specify how they were connected.

