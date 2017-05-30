Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate the headquarters for TwinSpires to Louisville from Mountain View, California.

An announcement about the move was made Tuesday morning.

Officials say the move is expected to result in the creation of more than 70 high-tech jobs in Louisville. TwinSpires has more than 200 employees and the change will result in the majority of the employees being located in Kentucky.

"Kentucky is now a place where you can bring high-tech jobs," said Gov. Matt Bevin.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

