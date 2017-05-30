Businesses and organizations go head to head during the Louisville Corporate Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Sports Commission Corporate Games is a community-wide event that brings together employees from Louisville-area businesses and organizations for a day of friendly competition and employee camaraderie.

With many companies supporting active lifestyles through corporate wellness programs, the Louisville Corporate Games gives local businesses the chance to reward their employees' healthy efforts and to celebrate their company's culture of wellness.

The Louisville Corporate Games delivers a positive environment that encourages employee health and fitness, builds a sense of company spirit, and fosters teamwork and fun through participation.

The inaugural Louisville Corporate Games happens on Saturday, June 3 on Kentucky Country Day's campus located at 4100 Springdale Road.

Competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the award ceremony will conclude by 1:30 p.m.

Support your favorite team during the Louisville Corporate Games.

Click here for a list of all the competitions.

